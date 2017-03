WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will likely vote later on Wednesday on a draft resolution authorizing the use of military force in Syria, several members of the panel said.

Several lawmakers, including Ranking Republican Senator Bob Corker, speaking to reporters about an hour after the public hearing on the vote was scheduled to begin, said they sense that the panel's vote will go ahead later on Wednesday but that discussions are continuing.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)