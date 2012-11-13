PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that Paris would look at the question of arming the Syrian National Council once it had created a transitional government.

"On the question of weapons deliveries, France did not support it as long as it wasn't clear where these weapons went," Hollande told a news conference after announcing that Paris recognised the new opposition coalition as the sole representative of the Syrian people.

"With the coalition, as soon as it is a legitimate government of Syria, this question will be looked at by France, but also by all countries that recognise this government."

