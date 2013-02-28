Syrian National Coalition head Moaz al-Khatib (C) waves to the media as he arrives for meetings at Villa Madama in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) talks with New Syrian National Coalition head Moaz al-Khatib during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) talks with New Syrian National Coalition head Mouaz al-Khatib during a meeting at Villa Madama in Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) speaks with Syrian National Coalition President Mouaz al-Khatib, next to Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, during meetings at Villa Madama in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

ROME A meeting in Rome between Western and Arab governments and the Syrian opposition will condemn countries providing weapons to the Bashar al-Assad government in its final declaration, a source at the meeting said on Thursday.

The source told Reuters the meeting of the "Friends of Syria" diplomatic group with the main civilian opposition organisation in Syria would also condemn the use of Scud missiles by Assad. The Syrian government denies it is using the ballistic missiles.

Russia openly says it is supplying military equipment to Assad, but opposition and Western countries also accuse Iran of supplying weapons. More than 70,000 people have died since protests against Assad began nearly two years ago.

