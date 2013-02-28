German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
ROME A meeting in Rome between Western and Arab governments and the Syrian opposition will condemn countries providing weapons to the Bashar al-Assad government in its final declaration, a source at the meeting said on Thursday.
The source told Reuters the meeting of the "Friends of Syria" diplomatic group with the main civilian opposition organisation in Syria would also condemn the use of Scud missiles by Assad. The Syrian government denies it is using the ballistic missiles.
Russia openly says it is supplying military equipment to Assad, but opposition and Western countries also accuse Iran of supplying weapons. More than 70,000 people have died since protests against Assad began nearly two years ago.
(Reporting by Khaled Oweis, editing by Barry Moody)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.