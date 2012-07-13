Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House said on Friday that further "atrocities" in Syria by President Bashar al-Assad's forces should eliminate any doubt that a coordinated international response was necessary at the United Nations.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air Force One that through "repeated acts of violence against the Syrian people" Assad had lost the legitimacy to lead.
Opposition sources said on Friday about 220 Syrians, mostly civilians, were killed in a village in the rebellious Hama region after being bombarded by helicopter gunships and tanks.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.