WASHINGTON The United States wants to gather and review more evidence about the use of chemical weapons in Syria before making decisions about how to respond, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

At a news briefing in Washington, Carney said the United States believes most chemical weapons in Syria remain under the government's control and was "highly sceptical" of claims that the opposition had used them in warfare.

"We need more information," he said.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Eric Beech)