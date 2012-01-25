DAMASCUS In the once-bustling Hamidiyeh market of central Damascus, shopkeeper Wassim laments how Syria's violent turmoil has left him struggling to keep his business afloat and make ends meet for his family.

"We are barely selling anything now. Business has dropped by 70 percent," he said, looking out at near-empty stalls which used to be thronged by tourists from across the world but now attract just a few Iranian visitors.

"Before, we used to have tourists from the Gulf, foreigners and the Arab world. Now we don't have any of them. This market cannot keep going without tourists," he said.

The collapse in Wassim's business has hit him particularly hard because it comes at a time of rising prices, triggered by the accelerating fall of the Syrian pound in recent weeks.

Like many other Damascus residents, the shopkeeper says his family have cut back drastically to survive difficult times.

His difficulties may pale next to Syrians scraping by in rural provinces paralysed by protests. But even the relatively affluent circle of Damascus traders can no longer ignore the cost of the upheaval.

"We have stopped going out. We are only buying the essentials. No more restaurants for us," Wassim said.

"This is only temporary and I'm sure it will pass away," he added, an optimistic refrain voiced by many but contradicted by the worried faces and underlying tensions in the Syrian capital.

For many months central Damascus seemed immune to the unrest which erupted against President Bashar al-Assad in the south of the country in March and has swept through cities, provinces and even a number of Damascus suburbs.

Many streets in the capital are still busy and some restaurants are full. The old city of Damascus buzzes in the evening and people still go out at night, although they say some areas are now risky.

At one restaurant this week a singer saluted Assad and his Lebanese ally Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the militant Hezbollah movement. The crowd cheered, and only a few pretended not to hear.

Pictures of Assad and Syrian flags are seen on the doors and walls of some shops. "The merchants of Damascus are with you," read one poster with Assad's smiling face above it.

But recently, flash protests have reached further toward the center. Two suicide bombings in the last month shattered the sense of security and a sharp fall in the value of the Syrian pound since mid-November has helped drive prices up sharply.

"At the beginning we did not really feel anything but now, since September and October, things have changed," said another merchant in the Hamidiyeh market.

PRICES RISE, GOODS SCARCE

People complain that diesel and imported goods are scarce, electricity cuts are common, and food prices have doubled.

"My pack of cigarettes has increased from 40 liras to 85 liras now," said Mazen Mohammed, buying cigarettes at a shop in Damascus. "This is how much we are suffering. This is the impact of the crisis."

Fadwa Fahham said she tried to make her food last longer and was buying more locally made products.

"The situation is difficult. Everything is expensive now. But as Syrians we are trying to find ways to get round it. Rice, sugar, chicken and all other essentials are expensive now," she said. "We are hopeful that we will prevail."

Mohammad Kazzaz, a father of six who supports Assad, said tension was growing as prices soared.

"There is no stability. People are not tolerant - if you put up Bashar's picture you are threatened," he said.

Wassim, the shopkeeper, said the one positive impact of the unrest was a reduction in red tape. "The security are nicer to us. And the paperwork we want to do is taking less time. They do not want to upset more people," he said.

But the dive in the value of the pound has accentuated the sense of hardship. It traded at 47 to the U.S. dollar before the crisis and slipped to nearly 58 on the official rate but changes hands at more than 70 to the dollar on the black market.

"Every day we have to check the Syrian pound. We are worried that soon it will be 100 to the dollar. This will be a disaster to all of us," said a trader in the Hamidiyeh market.

In the gold market, traders say prices have risen more than 50 percent to 3,175 pounds per gramme (about $55 at the official exchange rate) and customers no longer come to buy jewellery but to convert their cash into something safer.

"People buy gold for two reasons - either to show off or to keep. These days people are buying it to save it for worse times," said one jeweller.

Another gold shop owner, Elias, said he sympathised with the uprising at first but became disenchanted after his friends received threats against their family if they expressed any support for Assad.

"When it started it was a revolution and it was good. Yes, we all want to fight corruption and I was happy," he said. "But now I am not sure what it is. The bullies are now in control of the streets...and we are not safe."