AMMAN Two large suburbs of Damascus came under heavy tank bombardment on Wednesday following renewed Free Syrian Army attacks on forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, opposition activists said.

Artillery and anti-aircraft gun barrages hit the suburbs of Harasta and Irbin, retaken by Assad's forces from rebels two months ago, and army helicopters were heard flying over the area, on the eastern edge of the capital, they said.

"The Free Syrian Army mounted a series of operations after nightfall and the army is retaliating strongly," Raed, one of the activists, said from just outside the capital.

He said, rebels had attacked with rocket propelled grenades a large compound belonging to Air force Intelligence, a secret police unit at the forefront of the crackdown on the year-long revolt against Assad's rule. The Free Syrian Army had also attacked army roadblocks crisscrossing the suburbs, he said.

Other activists reported tank shelling near the Damascus- Aleppo highway, which runs along the two suburbs, and north of the Damascus neighbourhood of Barzeh.

Assad's forces reasserted control of Damascus suburbs at the end of January after several days of tank and artillery shelling that beat back rebels at the capital's gates and lessened street protests against the 42-year rule of Assad and his father.

The suburbs are a linked series of towns inhabited mostly by members of Syria's Sunni Muslim majority, who have grown increasingly resentful at the domination of the Assads, who belong to the minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Islam.

