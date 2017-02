BEIRUT Syrian security forces shot dead at least five protesters in the northern city of Hama on Friday, a rights group said, while Arab League monitors were touring the city as part of a Syria-wide trip to assess whether Damascus has ended a crackdown.

"Five were martyred today and at least 20 wounded when the Syrian security forces opened fire (on protesters)," the Observatory said.

The group also said security forces fired at tens of thousands of protesters in the northern province of Idlib, wounding 25.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Louise Ireland)