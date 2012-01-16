BEIRUT A member of Syria's parliament said on Monday he has left the country to join the opposition after losing hope that President Bashar al-Assad will implement reforms and end a crackdown on protesters demanding his removal.

Imad Ghalioun, an MP from the restive city of Homs, also told Reuters his expectations that reforms will be implemented were crushed during a parliament meeting a few months ago, when a colleague was silenced for suggesting members discuss the opposition.

"They all attacked him saying there is no such thing as opposition. If they cannot acknowledge the existence of an opposition, how can they accept reforms?," he added.

Ghalioun, who left Syria with his family for Cairo two weeks ago, said he could not remain silent in the face of the bloodshed in the country, where Assad's forces have been battling an uprising against his rule since March.

"Blood is in the streets, the whole country is bleeding. I do not think there will be any reforms because the young people have taken their decision, this is a revolution and there is no going back. The regime will use the security solution till the end," he said.

"I cannot see blood in the streets and the human rights violations and say I just want to watch."

Last year, two Syrian lawmakers resigned from parliament in protest at the killing of demonstrators. They both represented the city of Deraa, the cradle of the revolt against Assad.

Assad has responded to protests calling for him to step down with both force and promises of reforms. He announced the end to a draconian state of emergency, gave citizenship to Syrian Kurd and promised parliamentary elections later this year.

He also issued a general amnesty on Sunday for many of those imprisoned since the rebellion began.

But the president has sent troops and tanks to crush the popular uprising which in turn has fuelled an armed insurgency driven by army defectors, increasing fears of civil war.

Ghalioun said his hometown of Homs was a stricken city.

"I lived all this time in Homs, during that time all I saw was a disaster stricken city. People staying home and children are scared. The sick can not even go to hospitals," he said.

"Garbage is everywhere, there is no electricity, water, gas or diesel for heating. The commercial life is almost non-existent."

The United Nations says more than 5,000 people have been killed in the crackdown. Syria says 2,000 members of the government forces have been killed by "armed terrorists."

The deployment of Arab League monitors in Syria has failed to stem the bloodshed and Assad, facing sanctions, increasing isolation and a crumbling economy, has vowed to crush what he says is a foreign-backed conspiracy.

Ghalioun said he rejects foreign intervention and military operations in Syria saying that protests can eventually topple Assad. "There is no chance for Bashar to stay anymore, we all want this to happen."

