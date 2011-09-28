AMMAN A strategically located town north of Damascus has drawn army defectors from across Syria, becoming the battleground for the first showdown with loyalist troops in a six-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

The battle raging around Rastan, a town of 40,000, could mark a turning point in the uprising if it triggers wider cracks among a military that has so far remained cohesive and is being used as the main tool to crush popular protests.

"The defectors are outgunned and outnumbered in Rastan, and it could be only a matter of time before they are crushed, but the reason for their defection -- the indiscriminate killings, torture and repression -- is still there," said a former officer who left Syria this month.

"We will see more defections, not less, even if they are defeated. There will be more Rastans," he said.

Tanks pounded Rastan for a second day on Wednesday. At least 1,000 deserters and armed villagers have been fighting tank- and helicopter-backed forces trying to regain control of the town, residents said.

Rastan lies about 180 km (110 miles) north of Damascus, among farmland and wheat fields on the Orontes River and on the northern highway leading to Aleppo. Its strategic location, and the terrain, has helped deserters from disparate units mount raids against army buses and roadblocks manned by loyalist troops and militiamen, local activists said.

After months of mostly peaceful anti-Assad protests, army deserters -- many of whom defected because they refused to shoot at demonstrators -- have formed rebel units, of uncertain size, mostly in the agricultural heartland around Rastan.

ALAWITE CONTROL

The area is a major recruiting ground for Sunni conscripts who provide most of manpower in the military, which is dominated by officers from Assad's minority Alawite sect, and in better equipped core units commanded by his younger brother Maher.

The influence of rural Sunnis in the military has been eroded since Alawite officers expanded their control over the armed forces under Assad's father, the late President Hafez al-Assad who took power in a 1970 coup, especially key air squadrons, missile and armoured brigades and intelligence.

In an exception to Alawite domination, Mustafa Tlas, Syria's former Defence Minister for more than three decades until 2006 came from Rastan. A confidant of the elder Assad who served also as the army's chief of staff, Tlas helped recruit hundreds of officers from his Sunni hometown.

Rastan's officers and soldiers, however, began turning against Bashar al-Assad when pro-democracy protests broke out in the town in May and were met by a bloody response.

A local activist said the presence of Mustafa Tlas in power for decades -- his son is also an army general and Tlas remains an Assad family loyalist -- helped give soldiers from Rastan a degree of influence which most Sunni soldiers lacked.

"The reputation of Rastan grew and defectors joined from Hama, outskirts of Damascus and the rest of Homs," he said, referring to the central province that stretches deep into the Syrian desert to the border with Iraq's Sunni heartland.

In the area of Houla, across the Orontes from Rastan, thousands of villagers held an anti-Assad rally on Tuesday in solidarity with Rastan, during which a new battalion of defectors was announced. Several soldiers in fatigues were seen in a YouTube video as a crowd chanted "Freedom!".

(Editing by Giles Elgood)