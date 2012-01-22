CAIRO Arab League foreign ministers were voting on Sunday on draft recommendations to end violence in Syria and create a unity government within two months to prepare for early parliamentary and presidential elections.

The ministers were discussing the wording of a final statement based on 15 draft recommendations.

The draft, obtained by Reuters, includes a call for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to give his top deputy the power to deal with a unity government during the transitional period.

The unity government would be responsible for setting up an independent commission of inquiry into violations committed against Syrian citizens during the 10 month uprising against Assad's rule and restoring security and stability in Syria.

The draft pledges Arab support for the unity government as well as helping fund and support a complete overhaul of the internal security forces in Syria.

The unity government would also prepare for elections within three months to a constituent body that will draft a new constitution to be put to referendum.

It calls on Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby to send an envoy to Damascus to follow up on the political process.

It was not clear how the League might enforce any of these measures.

