AMMAN Free Syrian Army rebels pulled out of the eastern Sunni Muslim city of Deir al-Zor on Tuesday after a two-day armoured assault by Syrian troops to seize back control of main neighbourhoods, opposition activists said.

"Tanks entered residential neighbourhoods, especially in south-eastern areas of Deir al-Zor. The Free Syrian Army pulled out to avoid a civilian massacre," a statement by the Deir al-Zor Revolution Committees Union said.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)