AMMAN Syrian forces have begun pulling out of the eastern city of Deir al-Zor after crushing armed opposition groups, the official Syrian state news agency said on Tuesday.

"Army units have begun exiting from Deir al-Zor after completing their mission of getting rid of the armed terrorist groups in the city," the news agency said.

Residents said President Bashar al-Assad's forces had withdrawn anti-aircraft guns and tanks from the city on the Euphrates River several days ago.

But armoured personnel carriers, troops and intelligence personnel remained deployed at roundabouts and junctions of the city in a pattern seen in other cities that were attacked by the military and remained besieged, they said.

"Snipers are still on rooftops and the military is storming houses of activists in Deir al-Zor and surrounding villages, where people had fled," said Abu Bakr Haj, a local activist.

An armoured force stormed Deir al-Zor, capital of an oil-producing province near the border with Iraq, on August 7, following large protests demanding political freedoms and Assad's removal, part of a wider five-month uprising against 41 years of Assad family rule.

