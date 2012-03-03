AMMAN Syrian forces killed three young men in the city of Deir al-Zor on Saturday when they opened fire at a funeral for two people killed in a crackdown on expanding pro-democracy demonstrations in the desert tribal region, opposition activists said.

"The funeral was in al-Ommal neighbourhood for Amira al-Salem and Omar a-Juneidi, who were killed on Friday. The mourners began chanting against Assad when the 'amin' (security police) started shooting from a hilltop," Abdallah Mahmoud, one of the activists, told Reuters from the city.

Deir al-Zor is on the Euphrates river in an oil producing province near the border with Iraq.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Sophie Hares)