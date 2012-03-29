Here are details on the status of foreign missions in Syria which have closed their diplomatic premises:

BELGIUM: Belgium closed its embassy in Damascus on Thursday because of deteriorating security in the Syrian capital and in protest at the government's use of violence against civilians, the foreign ministry said.

BRITAIN: Britain closed its embassy on March 1.

CANADA: Canada shut its embassy in Damascus and imposed fresh sanctions on Syria, banning all dealings with the central bank, officials said on March 5.

EGYPT: Egypt recalled its ambassador on February 19.

FINLAND: Finland has closed its embassy and advised all Finns to leave Syria. It said the embassy's responsibilities (covering Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq) will be managed from Helsinki.

FRANCE: President Nicolas Sarkozy said on March 2 that France was shutting its embassy. France had recalled its ambassador from Syria on February 7.

GCC: On March 15, Saudi Arabia, head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), announced that it had closed its embassy in Damascus and withdrawn all its diplomats and staff.

- The other members of the GCC - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates - have also announced the closure of their embassies in Damascus.

ITALY: Italy recalled all remaining staff from its embassy in Damascus and suspended diplomatic activity in Syria on March 14. It had recalled its ambassador for consultations on February 7.

JAPAN: Japan said it would temporarily close its embassy in Syria from March 21 due to security concerns. Operations for Syria will be conducted by Japan's embassy in Jordan for now.

NETHERLANDS - The Netherlands announced on March 14 it was closing its embassy in Damascus over security concerns.

NORWAY: The Norwegian Foreign Ministry last month reduced its diplomatic staff to two from four, for security reasons.

SPAIN: Spain announced on March 7 that its embassy in Damascus had closed. Spain had recalled its ambassador for consultations on February 7.

SWITZERLAND: The Swiss Foreign Ministry said on February 16 it was temporarily shutting its embassy in Damascus for security reasons.

TURKEY: Turkey closed its embassy in Syria on Monday. All staff have been withdrawn including the ambassador. Turkey is providing sanctuary to more than 16,000 Syrians who have fled the violence in their homeland.

UNITED STATES: The United States closed its embassy in Damascus on February 6.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)