BRUSSELS The European Union told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday to step down, joining a similar call by the United States in a bid to toughen pressure against his government.

The EU's 27 governments also threatened to extend its sanctions against Assad's government but, unlike Washington, stopped short of announcing specific new measures for now.

"The EU has repeatedly emphasised that the brutal repression must be stopped ... The Syrian leadership, however, has remained defiant," the EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a statement.

"This shows that the Syrian regime is unwilling to change ... The EU notes the complete loss of Bashar al-Assad's legitimacy in the eyes of the Syrian people and the necessity for him to step aside," she said.

U.S. President Barack Obama said new sanctions will freeze all Syrian government assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit U.S. citizens from investing in Syria.

Ashton said the EU's 27 governments condemned "in the strongest terms" Assad's violence against demonstrators contesting his family's four-decade rule.

They were preparing, she said, to extend their list of Syrian entities targeted by EU sanctions and discussing ways to broaden the bloc's measures against Assad.

"The EU is moving ahead with discussing further restrictive measures that will broaden its sanctions against the Syrian regime. By these efforts we continue to aim at assisting the Syrian people to achieve their legitimate aspirations," she said.

EU diplomats are scheduled to discuss sanctions in Brussels on Friday, opening the way for any new measures to go into effect as early as next week.

The EU has already subjected 35 individuals, including Assad, to asset freezes and visa bans and targeted military-related firms linked to the suppression of dissent.

But a number of EU governments have been reluctant to expand sanctions against Syrian companies, particularly in the oil sector, so far because of concerns over commercial interests.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Rex Merrifield)