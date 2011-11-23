BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to engage with the Syrian National Council and other opposition groups, a spokesman for the EU's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said Wednesday.

Asked about French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe's comment that France backed a possible humanitarian corridor in Syria and considers the Syrian council a legitimate partner to work with, spokesman Michael Mann said: "The High Representative met yesterday with leaders of the Syrian National Council.

"During the meeting she stressed the importance of the opposition maintaining a clear commitment to a peaceful and non-sectarian approach," he said.

"The EU stands ready to engage with the Syrian National Council and other representative members of the opposition who adhere to non-violence and democratic values," he said.

Addressing the need for humanitarian response, he said: "Protection of civilians in Syria is an increasingly urgent and important aspect of responding to the events in the country."

