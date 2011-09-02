European Union governments agreed on Friday to ban imports of Syrian oil and extended sanctions to seven new Syrian individuals and entities to intensify pressure on President Bashar al-Assad over his military crackdown on protests.

Here are some reactions to the EU decision:

NAJIB GHADBIAN, SYRIAN OPPOSITION FIGURE IN EXILE

"We must not forget that the cause of the sanctions killings -- the gross abuse of human rights and the continued occupation by the military of cities and towns. The oil is one of few direct ways to pressure the regime.

"Some Syrians will feel an effect. But oil has never been fully incorporated anyhow in the official budget and now it is simply treated as a main cash source to finance core forces, such as the Fourth Division, the security apparatus and increasing their privileges, while the regular army suffers from bad pay and what have you.

"The sanctions will cut a main cash flow, but the regime is still receiving weapons from Iran. This is another main source of support that remains be worked on."

AKRAM IZZEDIN, ACTIVIST IN DAMASCUS

"Any step that harms the regime is welcomed on the street level, especially since all state resources now are geared to repress the people. Assad and his cohorts treat the oil sector as the property of the Presidential Palace. The people have seen no benefit from it."

EMADEDDIN AL-RACHID, SYRIAN OPPOSITION FIGURE IN EXILE

"The sanctions will gain popular approval because the revenues from oil do not go to the state coffers but are at the disposal of the Assad family. It will no doubt hurt, and is direct pressure on the regime, as it affects their personal finances.

"It will however be an excuse to supply Syria with Iraqi and Iranian oil as a form of economic aid to prop up the regime. Oil sanctions are among several issues that put pressure on the regime...but alone it will not tip the balance against the regime as Syria has had long experience in dealing with sanctions."

URI ROSENTHAL, DUTCH FOREIGN MINISTER

"They will go straight to the heart of the regime. This will squeeze the regime."

JULIEN BARNES-DACEY, CONTROL RISKS ANALYST

"In the short-term, this doesn't really change the dynamics. They have enough foreign reserves in the bank to support them (while) they look for alternative buyers.

"But it does point to the significant challenges that they face. The regime is finding itself increasingly encircled, regionally and internationally.

"(The government) is focussed on ending protests through a security solution, so economic woes are in a sense less important than holding on to power.

"The regime is fighting for its survival, and if they have to go through economic pain, so be it. They are not expecting any further foreign intervention that might cause them sleepless nights, so this will cause them complications and challenges but it's manageable in the broader context. "

