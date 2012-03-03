BEIRUT A suicide bomber killed two people and wounded several others in the southern Syrian town of Deraa on Saturday, the Syrian state news agency Sana said.

"The terrorist explosion led to the martyrdom of two citizens," the agency said.

Opposition activists denied that the explosion was caused by a bomber but did not give an explanation for the reported attack.

