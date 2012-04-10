PARIS Syria's latest promises to implement international mediator Kofi Annan's ceasefire plan for Syria are a "blatant and unacceptable lie", France's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Syrian foreign minister's statements this morning affirming an initial implementation of the Annan plan by the Damascus regime are a fresh expression of this blatant and unacceptable lie," foreign ministry spokesman Bernard Valero told journalists.

"They are indicative of a feeling of impunity against which the international community absolutely has to react to," he added.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Jon Boyle)