EDITORS' NOTE - REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY CONFIRM THE CONTENTS OF THIS VIDEO, WHICH WAS OBTAINED FROM A SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE. Injured French journalist Edith Bouvier speaks to the camera as she lies on a sofa in Homs in this still image taken from a video posted on a social media website on February 23, 2012. Bouvier, in a YouTube clip posted by activists, said she urgently needed an operation on a broken leg and appealed for a ceasefire and medical transport to neighbouring Lebanon. She said she was wounded in the same attack that claimed the lives of Sunday Times correspondent Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik on Wednesday. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV