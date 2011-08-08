AMMAN Syrian forces shot dead at least three mourners on Monday when they opened fire at a funeral for a pro-democracy protestor in the southern border city of Deraa, witnesses and activists said.

Rami Abdul Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said one of the dead was Maen Yousef Awadat, a leading political campaigner, who had recently been released from prison.

The funeral was for a youth who had been arrested earlier this week by security forces when he took part in one of the daily street protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule. His body was handed to relatives earlier on Monday with visible signs of torture, according to relatives contacted in Deraa.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)