AMMAN Syrian forces killed at least five civilians during raids on villages around the besieged city of Hama on Tuesday, broadening a 10 day offensive on the city to nearby countryside, local activists said.

The Syrian Revolution Coordinating Union said five bodies had been taken to the Jwash hospital in the town of Tibet al-Imam north of Hama, including two girls from the same family, six-year old Afra Mahmoud al-Kannas and 11-year old Sana Ahmad al-Kannas.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)