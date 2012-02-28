AMMAN Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent units of an elite armoured division into Homs on Tuesday as rebel-held districts came under the heaviest bombardment of a three-week-old offensive, opposition sources in the city said.

They said tanks and troops of the Fourth Division, which is commanded by Assad's brother Maher moved overnight into main streets around the besieged southern area of Baba Amro. The tanks had "Fourth Division Monsters" painted on them, they said.

There was no independent confirmation of the deployment. Syrian authorities tightly restrict media access to the country.

