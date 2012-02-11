AMMAN President Bashar al-Assad's forces killed at least four civilians in an intensified tank and rocket bombardment on opposition districts in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday to put down a popular revolt demanding his removal, activists said.

"This is the most violent barrage since the attack on Homs started six days ago. The four included a 55-year old woman. They were killed by shelling that hit a building where they live in Bab Amro," opposition activist Mohammad Hassan told Reuters by satelite phone from Homs.

The account could not be independently confirmed. Syria restricts access by most foreign journalists.

Footage on Youtube showed a doctor at a field hospital in Bab Amro next to the body of the woman, who appeared to have been hit in the head.

"This is Ibtissam al-Dalati, mother of three...Shrapnel hit her in the head," the doctor says, holding the woman's fractured and bloody head. "I call upon all Syrians to take to the streets to take the pressure off Homs."

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)