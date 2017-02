AMMAN Tank, mortar and rocket bombardment by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on the besieged city of Homs killed at least 110 civilians on Thursday, an activist group said.

"This number includes three families whose bodies were dug up from under the rubble of their homes, bodies brought to field hospitals and people who died there from their wounds today," the Local Coordination Committees said in a statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)