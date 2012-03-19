GENEVA The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Jakob Kellenberger was on his way to Moscow on Sunday to ask Russia to help persuade the Syrian government to let humanitarian aid enter the country.

Most humanitarian agencies say Syria is granting them no access in the wake of the government's crackdown on a year-old rebellion, which an independent U.N. enquiry says may have amounted to crimes against humanity by government forces.

The ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent have managed to reach some areas affected by the fighting, providing thousands of people with food, medicines and other essential items, but Kellenberger said much more access was needed.

"A daily cessation in the fighting for a period of at least two hours remains essential in order for emergency medical evacuations to take place safely and for aid to reach vulnerable people swiftly," he said in a statement.

"The ICRC is asking for an unambiguous commitment from all concerned to these breaks in the fighting, so that it can reach people in urgent need," said Kellenberger, who will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

"The humanitarian situation in Homs, Idlib, Hama, Deraa and other areas affected by the unrest remains extremely difficult and could deteriorate further. People have been suffering for several months in some areas, with women and children particularly affected," he said.

"The ICRC is particularly concerned about vulnerable people, such as those detained in connection with the fighting and those who are sick or injured and need medical care. It is a matter of the utmost urgency that the ICRC be able to extend its assistance and protection activities so that it can respond to their needs."

Earlier this month a World Health Organization spokesman said the Syrian government planned to send out medical students to conduct an assessment which would report back to make sure aid reached the places it was needed most.

But that plan was shelved in favour of an joint assessment mission by the Syrian government, the U.N. and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was due to begin this weekend.

The team will go to Homs, Hama, Tartous, Latakia, Aleppo, rural Damascus, Deraa and other towns, but not Idlib, the focus of a recent government offensive, which diplomats say U.N humanitarian chief Valerie Amos had wanted on the itinerary.

Kellenberger met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad twice in 2011 and the ICRC has says it has continued regular discussions with the Syrian authorities and members of the opposition.

