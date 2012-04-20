Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Maraa, near Aleppo April 20, 2012. The banner (R) reads, 'Nation, its leader Prophet Muhammad, will not kneel'. REUTERS/Abu Omer/Shaam News Network/Handout

Demonstrators sing a song against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration after Friday prayers in Maraa, near Aleppo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Abu Omer/Shaam News Network/Handout

A Syrian girl attends a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Protesters shout slogans and wave Syrian opposition flags during a demonstration, organised by Future party and Islamist Sunni group of al-Jamaat al-Islamiya, against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Beirut, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Protesters shout slogans and wave Syrian opposition flags during a demonstration, organised by Future party and Islamist Sunni group of al-Jamaat al-Islamiya, against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Beirut, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugees shout slogans as they wave Turkish and Syrian Independence flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian refugees shout slogans as they wave Syrian Independence flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Sunni Muslim men pray on a street ahead of a protest, organised by Future party and Islamist Sunni group of al-Jamaat al-Islamiya, against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Beirut, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Syrian refugee women, with a Syrian Independence flag in the foreground, shout slogans during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian refugees wave Turkish and Syrian Independence flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Sunni Muslim man prays on a Syrian opposition flag ahead of a protest, organised by Future party and Islamist Sunni group of al-Jamaat al-Islamiya, against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Beirut, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A girl waves a Syrian opposition flag during a rally to demand the prosecution of the family of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, whom they accuse of inciting an insurgency, in Sanaa April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Demonstrators hold a sign as they protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Kafranbel, near Idlib April 20, 2012. The sign reads, 'O God, The only you O God'. REUTERS/Raad Al Fares/Shaam News Network/Handout

A boy flashes the 'victory' sign as others hold a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Kafranbel, near Idlib April 20, 2012. The words on the boy's body read, 'Behind you behind you, for long time'. REUTERS/Raad Al Fares/Shaam News Network/Handout

A Syrian refugee boy climbs a gate during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BEIRUT An additional 30 United Nations monitors should arrive in Syria in the coming week to join an advance team of seven observing a fragile week-long ceasefire which has failed to end bloodshed in the country, a spokesman for envoy Kofi Annan said on Friday.

At least 23 people were killed, 10 of them in a roadside bomb targeting security forces and most of the others in shelling by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on the city of Homs, further undermining the truce.

With Friday prayers a weekly flashpoint for unrest, the monitors decided to remain indoors, saying they wanted to avoid being "used as a tool for escalating the situation". A day earlier they were mobbed by anti-Assad protesters on their initial forays around the country.

Peace envoy Kofi Annan's deputy, former Palestinian foreign minister Nasser al-Kidwa, criticised both sides, but particularly government forces, for refusing to stop fighting completely.

"We don't see much of a ceasefire," he told France 24 television. "The situation of course is not good. There are many reasons to be worried by the lack of implementation, at least lack of full implementation by Syrian government and perhaps some other parties as well."

Syria said 10 security personnel were killed in a roadside bomb in Sahm al-Golan in the southwest, as protests calling for the downfall of Assad broke out across the country, including in the capital Damascus.

Activists in the central city of Hama said people were wounded when security forces opened fire on protesters.

Several neighbourhoods in the rebel stronghold of Homs were shelled, activists said, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in Syria said at least 13 people were killed, most of them in Homs.

300 MORE

The U.N. monitoring mission is seen as the last chance to avoid civil war in Syria where Assad sent tanks and troops to quell protests against his 12-year rule, which started peacefully a year ago but have taken a militarised turn.

Annan is hoping the U.N. Security Council will in the next two to three days agree to send a second wave of up to 300 more observers. His spokesman said the mission was being prepared.

"We are preparing for the deployment because we feel that it is going to happen sooner or later because it must happen," spokesman Ahmad Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva.

"The situation on the ground is not good," he said.

The Security Council - divided between Western countries that want to topple Assad, and Russia and China which support him - must agree if the larger observer team is to be sent to help quell the violence that has killed thousands of people.

While Russia circulated a draft Security Council resolution to authorise the 300-strong unarmed ceasefire force, France said it was drafting another resolution that would allow a larger observer force, with up to 500 observers as well as helicopters.

China said it was willing to contribute members to the observer team in Syria.

"We are willing to send personnel to take part in the work of this team and the advanced team. We are now in consultations with the United Nations secretariat about the specific arrangements." said Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin

He said the overall size of the monitoring effort would have to be settled by the Security Council and so could not say how big China's contribution would be.

Top U.N. humanitarian official John Ging said he hoped Syria would grant permission in the coming days to send more aid workers to the country where at least 1 million people are in need of urgent assistance.

He told reporters in Geneva that Syria had recognised there were "serious humanitarian needs" and that action was required, but logistical issues and visas for aid workers are still being discussed.

On Thursday, Syria and the United Nations signed an agreement setting out the working conditions for hundreds of ceasefire observers.

The agreement stipulates "unfettered access" and freedom for monitors to travel and contact people within the framework of their mandate, Fawzi said.

(Additional reporting by Chris Buckley in Beijing, John Irish in Paris and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)