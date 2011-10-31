BEIRUT After NATO air power helped overthrow Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, attention has turned to possible foreign intervention in Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad has tried to crush a seven-month-old uprising against his rule.

Assad has warned that Western intervention would trigger regional chaos, and NATO has shown no desire for a role in Syria. But a few Western voices, including U.S. senator John McCain, have started to talk about limited military action.

Syria's opposition has been wary of calling for foreign involvement and prominent figures have said NATO action would be disastrous for their country. But calls by street protesters for protection of civilians have grown recently.

Here is a summary of opposition views on foreign intervention in Syria:

NATIONAL COUNCIL

- The opposition National Council, set up last month as an umbrella group including many of Assad's disparate political, ethnic and religious opponents, says it wants protection for protesters without involving foreign military force.

"We are not with the choice of war. We are with the choice which avoids war and military intervention," Burhan Ghalioun, a leading council member, told Reuters earlier this month.

Ghalioun called instead for the international observers to be deployed across Syria to monitor the violence, a move which he said would "force a political solution on Syria".

The United Nations says 3,000 people have been killed in Assad's crackdown on protests. Authorities blame gunmen for the violence and say 1,100 soldiers and police have been killed.

Some council members say the recent increase in bloodshed means foreign intervention may eventually be unavoidable.

"The escalation of the military assaults on cities now requires international protection that may develop into international troops' intervention," said Catherine Altalli, a prominent council member.

She called for a safe haven to be set up for army deserters and civilians, and a pre-emptive no-fly zone to prevent authorities resorting to air strikes.

The Muslim Brotherhood, which is part of the National Council, also says the time has come for foreign action.

"Assad seems to be heading towards rejecting the Arab league initiative (to end the crisis), which raises the need for the intervention of foreign forces in Syria," said Moulhem Droubi, the highest ranking Brotherhood member on the council.

"With his forces killing up to 40 civilians a day, Assad has left the Syrian people no other choice." Droubi said.

NATIONAL COORDINATION COMMITTEE

- The National Coordination Committee, which includes more opposition figures inside Syria than the National Council, is more explicitly opposed to military intervention.

"If the regime rejects the Arab League proposal then the crisis will go towards internationalisation. We reject foreign intervention -- we think it is as dangerous as tyranny. We reject both," said veteran opposition figure Hassan Abdulazim.

PROTESTERS

- Protesters on the streets of Syria have increasingly called for some form of foreign intervention. Banners at a demonstration in the city of Homs last Friday demanded a 'no-fly zone' in Syria as well as 'buffer zone' on the ground.

It is not clear how representative those slogans are. Some activists and bloggers have said they still reject foreign intervention.

Unlike Gaddafi, Assad has so far not used Syria's air force in his military campaign against the uprising, but a no-fly zone could be used as a platform for strikes on ground forces and military bases -- as NATO did in Libya.

However NATO's intervention in Libya had the blessing of both the Arab League and the United Nations Security Council. Neither organisation is likely to endorse similar measures for now against Damascus.

A foreign-backed buffer zone along the border with one of Syria's neighbours would offer a haven for army deserters and other opponents of Assad to organise a military campaign against the Syrian President.

Altalli said the most practical safe haven would be on the Syrian-Turkish border, where thousands of refugees have already fled. But none of Syria's neighbours -- Jordan, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon and Israel -- has so far supported such a scheme.

