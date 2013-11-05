PARIS Iran's foreign minister signalled on Tuesday that Tehran could use its influence to encourage non-Syrian forces fighting in Syria to withdraw from the country.

"Iran is prepared to call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Syria," Mohammad Javad Zarif told France 24. "We are prepared for everybody with influence to push for (the) withdrawal of all non-Syrians from the Syrian soil."

Zarif was responding to a question on whether Iran would be prepared to use its influence over Lebanese shi'ite group Hezbollah, which is fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)