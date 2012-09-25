JERUSALEM Mortar bombs fired from Syria crossed the frontier with Israel and landed in an orchard early Tuesday, but caused no injuries or damage, the Israeli army said.

A military spokesman said the bombs were not aimed at Israelis and that Israel had lodged a complaint with the United Nations observer force that monitors a long-standing, de facto truce between the two countries.

A source in the area said the orchard belonged to an Israeli agricultural community in the occupied Golan Heights which lie close to Syrian villages, where fighting has flared between Syrian rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

The army said there was a similar incident in the same area on July 23. It was not immediately clear which side in the Syrian conflict had fired Tuesday's bombs.

Last week, Israel's military unexpectedly launched a large-scale exercise on the Golan Heights, testing its battle readiness amid tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and the civil war in Syria.

Israel captured the Golan Heights in 1967 during a Middle East war and annexed the area in 1981, in a move that was not recognised internationally.

