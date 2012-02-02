BEIRUT Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh said Thursday that Jordan had withdrawn its monitors from the Arab League mission to Syria, saying the decision was taken several days ago when the work of all monitors was suspended.

"There is no mission and we withdrew in conformity with the Arab League decision," Judeh told Reuters.

The Arab League said Saturday it had suspended its mission in Syria due to rising violence, but has yet to formally declare the mission over. However, Gulf states had withdrawn their monitors last week, saying the team could not stop the violence - which Assad blames on foreign-backed militants.

Jordan, which has a long border with Syria, had accepted the Arab League peace plan for Syria, which calls for President Bashar al-Assad to step down in favor of a unity government. But it fears antagonising Assad and also is concerned that instability might spill over its frontier.

King Abdullah has also said his country opposed foreign intervention in his northern neighbour.

The Arab League suspended its month-old mission in Syria because of worsening violence, a move Damascus said was an attempt to encourage foreign intervention.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)