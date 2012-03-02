LONDON The Syrian government said on Friday it would like to express its "sadness and sorrow" at the death of U.S. journalist Marie Colvin who was killed in the besieged Syrian city of Homs last week.

"As a natural humanitarian reaction it extends its sincere condolences," Syria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement released by its embassy in London.

Veteran war correspondent Colvin, who worked for Britain's Sunday Times newspaper, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed in a Syrian army bombardment on a rebel-held neighbourhood of Homs when shells hit a house being used as a media centre.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday their bodies had been handed over to officials from the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry statement said the government had "exerted immense efforts" to find out how Colvin was killed and to take out the bodies.

It blamed the reluctance of insurgents and journalists to cooperate with the Syrian authorities for the delay in retrieving the bodies and for threatening the life of French journalist Edith Bouvier who was injured in the same attack and only arrived back in France on Friday.

"Marie Colvin could have traveled to Syria in a legitimate way specially (since) the Syrian government has approved the visit requests of all journalists at the time, and her visa application was on the point of being approved," it said.

British photographer Paul Conroy, who suffered leg injuries in the shelling, said there had been a daily, indiscriminate barrage of the city.

"I've worked in many war zones - I've never seen or been in shelling like this," the Sunday Times photographer told Sky News from a hospital bed in central London.

"I'm an ex-artillery gunner so I can kind of follow the patterns - they are systematically moving through neighbourhoods with munitions that are used for battlefields.

"It's not a war, it's a massacre, an indiscriminate massacre of men, woman and children."

