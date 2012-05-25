Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
BEIRUT Syrian rebels will set free on Friday two Lebanese men kidnapped in Syria this week, a cleric who brokered the release said.
A statement from head of Free People of Syria, Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zoaby, said efforts were being made with several sides in Lebanon, Europe and some Arab countries to secure the release of the others as well. About a dozen Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims were abducted in northern Syria.
"After benign efforts and contacts done by the Sheikh ... two of the Lebanese will be released today. The regime is responsible for their safety," said the statement, which was sent to Reuters.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Mohammad Zargham)
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.