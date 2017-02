BEIRUT A Syrian Islamist cleric said on Thursday that he was mediating the release of Lebanese Shi'ite men kidnapped in Syria two days ago.

"They are well and safe, we are trying to secure their release, but the Syrian army shelling of the area has been blocking it so far," Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zoaby, head of Free People of Syria group, told Reuters.

Zoaby said the kidnappers will issue a video or recording of the kidnapped men soon to show they were well. He said the kidnappers want to hand the men to the Lebanese authorities.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)