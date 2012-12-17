ROME An Italian and two other people have been kidnapped in Syria, Italy's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it would not provide any details on when the kidnapping took place or on the nationalities of the two other people in order to protect them.

All three worked at a steel plant near Latakia - Syria's main port city, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

A ministry official told Reuters that they were kidnapped in Tartus, the country's second largest port and about 90 km (56 miles) from Latakia.

Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi said in the statement that he was working with "all the facilities of the state involved" to ensure the release of the kidnapped Italian.

Syria's 21-month civil war has claimed at least 40,000 lives. Italy is among several countries to have recognised opposition forces, fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad.

