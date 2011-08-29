AMMAN Syrian forces killed Monday a former officer who had played a key role in coordinating army defections in the unrest against President Bashar al-Assad, local activists said.

Mostapha Selim Hezbollah, a former air force officer in his 40s', was shot dead when his car was ambushed near the town of Kfar Nubul in Idlib province, which borders Turkey, they said.

"It was a targeted assassination. A companion who was with him in the car was badly wounded but we managed to get him to a hospital. The attack happened just before 'iftar' (breaking of fast). We don't know yet if it was security police or troops who fired at them," one of the activists told Reuters by phone.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)