BEIRUT Syrian army deserters killed seven soldiers and eight members of the security forces and gunmen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in an apparent response to the killing of 11 villagers earlier Wednesday, an activist group said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the deserters killed the soldiers in a bomb attack on a military convoy in Hama province. It said they also killed eight members of the security forces and pro-Assad gunmen in a separate attack.

Local activists said forces loyal to Assad shot dead at least 11 Sunni Muslim villagers they had stopped at a roadblock northwest of the central city of Homs earlier Wednesday.

There was no independent confirmation of the killings, but they follow a report by an activist in Homs that nine Alawites had been dragged from a bus and killed near the city Tuesday.

Assad is a member of the minority Alawite sect which dominates power in Sunni-majority Syria.

