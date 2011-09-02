AMMAN Security forces killed at least six protesters when they fired at demonstrations that swelled across Syria on the first Friday after the month-long Ramadan fasting period, encouraged by increasing international pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, activists and residents said.

The killings, they said, occurred in the Damascus suburbs of Irbin and Hamouriya, the eastern tribal province of Deir al-Zor, and rural Homs.

Demonstrators chanted slogans calling for international protection after five months of military and police assaults to crush street protests demanding an end to 41 years of Assad family rule, they added.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)