AMMAN Syrian tank fire killed at least three people in a poor residential district in Homs on Friday, local activists said, in the second day of heavy bombardment after the authorities agreed to an Arab League plan to pull the army out of cities.

Tanks resumed pounding the Bab Amro neighbourhood of Homs, a city of 1 million, 140 km north of Damascus, that has seen regular protests demanding the removal of President Bashar al-Assad and an emerging armed resistance against his rule, at around 4 a.m. (2 a.m. British time), they said.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)