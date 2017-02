AMMAN Tank fire killed at least three civilians in the besieged city of Homs on Saturday, a Syrian rights group said, in a continuation of efforts to put down a 7-month anti-government uprising despite an Arab League deal to halt bloodshed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, headed by exiled dissident Rami Amdelrahmen, said the three were killed in tank bombardments on the Bab Amro district of Homs, which have been going on since Tuesday.

An agreement was reached in Cairo on Wednesday between the Syrian authorities and the Arab League to pull troops from Syrian cities.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)