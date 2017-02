BEIRUT Gunmen shot dead prominent Syrian Kurdish opposition figure Mishaal al-Tammo on Friday in his home in the east of the country, activists said.

Rami Abdel-Rahman, head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said four gunmen entered the house in Qamishli, shooting Tammo dead and wounding his brother.

It was not clear who was behind the attack. Tammo, a vocal critic of President Bashar al-Assad, had also angered powerful Kurdish parties because of his criticism of Kurdish rivals.

