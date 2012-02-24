TUNIS The main opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) sought on Friday to reassure Syrian Kurds and other minorities that they would have a place in the largely Sunni Arab country in the event of President Bashar al-Assad being pushed out of power.

Under pressure from Assad's critics abroad to unite Syrian opposition under one umbrella, SNC chief Burhan Ghalioun issued his most explicit assurances yet to Kurds, Alawites and Christians who fear they have little to gain if Assad's secular Arab nationalist regime collapses.

"The new Syria will not be the property of any sect, denomination or group," Ghalioun told Western and Arab foreign ministers attending a "Friends of Syria" meeting in Tunis.

"Rather, it will be a homeland for all its citizens equally, a democratic civil state based on the rule of law and civil liberties in which our citizenship transcends any social, ethnic or sectarian faction."

While the Syrian opposition includes many distinguished Christian, Kurdish and Alawite figures, some members of those communities are concerned that any post-Assad Syria will be ruled in the interests of the Sunni Arab majority or that Islamist groups will come to the fore as they did in post-revolutionary Tunisia and Egypt.

Ghalioun offered Syria's Kurds concrete assurances of decentralised government and national rights that they have been calling for since the start of the revolt 11 months ago.

"The new Syria will have a decentralised government, thereby enabling local authorities to take control of their affairs," he said.

"Your identity will be nationally recognised and respected and your rights as citizens will be assured. You will play a significant role in rebuilding the Syria of our dreams, the Syria of which we have been dreaming for decades."

Kurds make up at least 10 percent of Syria's population. They are Sunni Muslims, like the majority of Syrians, but have struggled to assert their ethnic identity under 40 years of Arab nationalist Ba'ath Party rule.

The Assad regime had denied some stateless Kurds Syrian nationality documents but it has made concessions since the start of the uprising to ease unrest in Kurdish areas.

Some Arabs are concerned that the Kurds, mostly based in northeast Syria on the borders with Turkey and Iraq, secretly seek a separate state that includes crossborder territories.

Syrian Kurds have long denied separatist ambitions.

Some Kurds have complained in the past that the SNC, which is led by secular Sunni Ghalioun, had ignored their demands.

In a statement apparently drafted before Ghalioun's speech, prominent Syrian-Kurdish journalist Sirwan Kajjo said it was time to reassure Syria's minorities.

"The Kurds have made clear their preconditions for a post-Assad era: decentralisation, secularism, and a constitutional recognition of the Kurds as a people living in Syria's historic land," he wrote.

"Once these conditions are accepted and ensured, the Kurds would undoubtedly thrust their weight onto the street."

ALAWITES NOT BLAMED

Ghalioun also reached out to the Alawite minority, to which the Assad family belongs, promising that they would not be held accountable for the abuses of the regime.

"I say to my fearful Alawite compatriots: you are my brothers and sisters and your unique role in rebuilding a new Syria cannot be undertaken by anyone else, because it is a right you have earned through your historic struggle for Syria," he said.

"No one has the right to hold you responsible for crimes committed by the Assad-Makhlouf mafia. You are not responsible for the actions of corrupt dictators."

The Makhloufs are the family of the late Hafez al-Assad's wife. Rami Makhlouf, a businessman and cousin of Bashar, is a figure of hate in Syria where he is accused of getting rich at the expense of the Syrian people.

Addressing the many Christians who have left Arab lands in recent decades, he said the new Syria would welcome all back.

The assurances come as fears grow that Syria is sliding towards civil war, with rebellions breaking out in largely Sunni Arab cities such as Homs, Hama and Deraa.

Syrians, who have watched sectarian wars tear apart their neighbours in Lebanon and Iraq, are fearful that what began as an uprising against Assad could slip into a chaotic civil conflict that would be difficult to stop.

(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)