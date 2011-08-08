KUWAIT Kuwait has recalled its ambassador in Syria, its foreign minister said Monday, adding he would meet his counterparts across the Gulf to discuss "totally unacceptable" violence against Syrian protesters.

The move came less than a day after Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah recalled his ambassador and called for an end to the Syrian government's bloody crackdown on a near five-month uprising.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed al-Salem al-Sabah told reporters in parliament Kuwait supported Riyadh's stance.

"When the number of innocent people killed exceeds 2,000, it is something totally unacceptable," he said. "Our ambassador to Syria has been summoned for consultation ... There will be a meeting in the near future for Gulf foreign ministers to discuss the developments in Syria."

The Kuwaiti foreign minister ruled out any military action against Syria, which has sought to crush protests, partly inspired by uprisings across the Arab world that have toppled the rulers of Egypt and Tunisia.

"Kuwait is against any military solution to what's happening in Syria," he said, hours after the Arab League also said the pan-Arab body would use persuasion rather than "drastic measures" to press for an end to violence.

Assad extended a tank onslaught in Syria's Sunni Muslim tribal heartland Monday, residents said, in an escalating crackdown on focal points of popular unrest.

(Writing by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)