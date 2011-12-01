KUWAIT Kuwait urged its citizens on Thursday to leave Syria for their own good in the face of a continuing military crackdown on months of anti-government unrest that has killed more than 3,500 people by U.N. estimate.

Earlier on Thursday, the Arab League put Syrian VIPs on a travel ban list while European Union foreign ministers were preparing to impose a raft of economic sanctions against President Bashar al-Assad to press him to end the crackdown.

"The Foreign Ministry's Consular Department has called on (Kuwaiti) nationals currently based in the Syrian Arab Republic to leave the country to ensure their safety," the Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA said.

"The Department also advised Kuwaiti nationals to refrain from visiting Syria at this time due to lack of security."

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia urged its citizens to leave Syria to avoid getting caught in Assad's clampdown on unrest.

The 22-member Arab League has suspended Syria over its refusal to abide by a peace plan requiring Assad to stop using force against protesters, free prisoners, accept a 500-strong observer mission and start a dialogue with the opposition.

(Reporting by Eman Goma; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)