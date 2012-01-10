DUBAI Two Kuwaiti members of an Arab League team of monitors in Syria were slightly injured in an attack by unidentified demonstrators on their way to the port city of Latakia, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

The monitors were taken to hospital where they were treated and have continued their duties, said KUNA, citing a statement from Kuwait's military.

Video footage on the Internet purporting to show a convoy of cars carrying monitors in Latakia Monday showed a crowd waving Syrian flags and pictures of President Bashar al-Assad surrounding the convoy and climbing onto the vehicles.

Rami Abdulrahman, head of the opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which distributed the video, said he was not aware of any injuries in the incident.

But another video which activists said was filmed Monday evening showed a white car with markings similar to those in Abdulrahman's video driving slowly with damaged bodywork and wheels.

(Reporting by Isabel Coles in Dubai and Dominic Evans in Beirut, editing by Rosalind Russell)