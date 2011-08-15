Tanks shelled Syria's principal port city of Latakia Monday, residents said, the third day of an assault on Sunni neighborhoods which had seen mounting protests against President Bashar al-Assad's autocratic rule.

At least 29 people have been killed since the attack began on the old port which usually handles a wide range of cargoes from building materials to fruit and chemicals and whose historic monuments and beaches make it a major tourist draw.

Here are some details about Latakia and its rich history:

* LINKS TO RULING MINORITY

--- Unlike most Other Syrian cities, which are predominantly Sunni, Latakia has a large Alawite population because of its proximity to the Alawite Mountains.

-- Assad and his father have encouraged Alawites to move from their traditional mountain region to Latakia, offering them cheap land and jobs in the public sector and security apparatus.

-- Bashar al-Assad's late uncle Jamil was in virtual control of the port. A new generation of family members and their friends are taking over.

Assad comes from Qerdaha, a village in the Alawite Mountains 28 km (17 miles) southeast of Latakia, where his father, the late President Hafez al-Assad, is buried

* WHERE IS IT?

-- The city, capital of the governorate, is situated on the low-lying Ra's Ziyarah promontory that projects into the Mediterranean Sea.

-- Latakia port is about 45 km southeast of Syria's border with Turkey.

* THE PORT:

-- In 1950 work began to expand the port and by the next year, it was handling most of Syria's maritime trade. After Beirut and Tripoli stopped operating as functional ports after 1975, traffic in Latakia increased dramatically.

-- During the 1970s, the port was again improved and expanded. Latakia is now the principal port of Syria.

-- Latakia accommodates vessels including tankers, container ships, and vessels carrying general, bulk, and roll-on/roll-off cargoes.

* LATAKIA'S HISTORY:

-- The area around the port has been inhabited since at least the 12th Century BC when the ancient Ugarit settlement of Ras Shamra was destroyed.

-- That settlement was replaced by the Phoenician Ramitha during the 3rd and 2nd Centuries BC when Latakia flourished and was one of Syria's most important cities.

-- Calling it Laodicea, the Roman Empire considered the port of strategic importance, and laid marble quay stones in the open bay.

-- Crusaders called the port "La Liche," and it was still an important centre for trade and commerce during that era. However, as ports in Alexandria and Tripoli grew Latakia declined in importance.

-- By the 19th century the port was administered by Christians from Tripoli, Muslims from Hama and the Ottoman Turks.

-- However, the port became silted over which meant the port itself could hold only a few small boats. By the end of the century, although it received the contents of almost 700 steamships and sail boats a year, most of them had to anchor outside.

-- After World War One, the French controlled Ottoman Syria and in 1920, they restored port facilities, rebuilt the quays, and deepened the harbour.

-- All but a few classical buildings were destroyed, often by earthquakes; those remaining include a Roman triumphal arch and Corinthian columns known as the colonnade of Bacchus.

Sources: Reuters/www.britannica.com/www/worldportsource.com/www.lattakiap rt.gov.sy