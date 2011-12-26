CAIRO Monitors will visit Syria's restive city of Homs Tuesday, a source at the mission told Reuters, as they seek to assess whether Damascus is ending a bloody nine-month crackdown on protests in line with an Arab League peace plan.

Three more people died in Homs Sunday and 124 were injured in shelling of the city's Bab Amro district, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"The Arab monitoring team will visit Homs as it is the most turbulent place," the source said.

Syria has endured daily bloodshed for months as security forces struggle to suppress a popular uprising, at first peaceful but now increasingly violent, against President Bashar al-Assad whose family has ruled Syria for more than four decades.

Galvanised by a soaring death toll that has exceeded 5,000 according to The United Nations, Arab states have pushed Damascus to let in a team of about 150 observers to witness what is happening on the ground.

The first group of about 50 monitors, led by Sudanese General Mustafa Dabi, is expected to arrive in Syria Monday.

It will be divided into five 10-man groups visiting the capital Damascus, Hama and Idlib Tuesday and Qameshly, Tarsos, Panias and Der el-Zor Wednesday.

