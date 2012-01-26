CAIRO The Arab League chief said on Thursday that he and the Qatari prime minister would present an Arab peace plan for Syria to ambassadors in the U.N. Security Council in New York early next week.

League Secretary-General Nabil Elaraby, who was speaking to reporters at the pan-Arab body's Cairo-based headquarters, said the meeting would be held on Monday with the Security Council and that he would depart for New York on Saturday.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani heads the League committee charged with following the Syria file.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)