CAIRO The Arab League is delaying sending more monitors to Syria after this week's attack on an observer team in the port city of Latakia in which 11 observers were lightly injured, a League official said on Wednesday.

"There is a delay in sending the monitors which it was previously announced would travel to Damascus at the end of this week to wait for clarity in the situation after the attack on the team of monitors in Latakia," Adnan al-Khodeir, head of the monitoring operations room in Cairo, told Reuters.

The League blamed protesters for the attack but held the Syrian authorities responsible for failing to protect them.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir)